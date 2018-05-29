ABC was looking for a reason to ax ‘Roseanne,’ Herman Cain says

Walt Disney’s ABC network was looking for a reason to cancel the conservative-leaning sitcom “Roseanne” and found one when she tweeted a racist comment, according to Herman Cain, a 2012 GOP presidential candidate.

“Roseanne apologized fervently,” Cain told Trish Regan during a FOX Business interview on Tuesday. “They canceled her anyway.”

In one of the tweets, Barr wrote, “Muslim Brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” referring to Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama.After facing an online backlash, Barr apologized for “making a bad joke about her politics and her looks” and said she was leaving Twitter.

The politically charged reboot of “Roseanne” premiered on ABC in March, with its pilot episode garnering an audience of more than 18 million, making it TV’s biggest premiere so far this year.

Cain said ABC executives likely didn’t expect the show, or its support for President Donald Trump, to be so popular and needed to find a reason to get rid of it.

“I understand them using this as an excuse,” he said. “Yes, it was racist. Yes, it was distasteful. And she vehemently apologized.”