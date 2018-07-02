Rod Rosenstein’s staff might be spying on me: Louie Gohmert

Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert (R) told FOX Business that his sense tells him Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s representatives could be spying on him.

“I’ve been told in the past there’s been great concern about who I saw, what I did and that I was being monitored and was even told they know everybody that walks in your office,” Gohmert said during an interview on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Monday.

Last week, Rosenstein was grilled before the House Judiciary Committee about the documents he has been withholding from Congress.

Gohmert, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said the idea of being spied on became more apparent after he released a 48-page report on special counsel Robert Mueller.

“This is an M-O of these guys and somehow, some way, we’ve got to break the back of this ‘SpyGate’ that keeps going on around here,” he said.