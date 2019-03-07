Robert Levinson, Iran hostage, hasn’t shown proof of life in several years, son says

Robert Levinson is an American who has been held hostage in Iran for 12 years. One lawmaker has brought back a resolution to get him back on U.S. soil.

“We have to do everything we can to bring the world’s attention to Bob’s case,” Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “That’s why we’re reintroducing the resolution. I’ve introduced to every Congress-- to get the entire House of Representatives on record, speaking as one, to bring Bob home.”

Deutch serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and is chairman of the subcommittee on the Middle East. He is introducing a bill that would create a Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, an interagency Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, and a Hostage Response Group, empowering the president to impose sanctions for taking Americans as hostages.

Levinson was in the FBI and on a private investigation as a contractor for the CIA when he disappeared. His wife on Thursday will appear at a hearing on Capitol Hill to discuss the status of the American hostages held in Iran.

According to Levinon’s son, Daniel, it’s been several years since they have received proof of life, but the family is open to speak with anyone who claims to have information on his beloved father.

“We’re constantly hearing from people inside and outside of Iran,” he said on “Mornings with Maria.” “There are sightings of him and it’s always encouraging because we’re just looking for any kind of information.”

Daniel also stressed that he is not alone in the search for his dad.

“We get a lot of information coming in and out and it’s hard to discern what is true and what is not. We know that the FBI is looking into it. The U.S. government is always looking into it, and we’re going to follow up with anybody who has information,” he said.

Daniel added that there is a $5 million reward for anyone who has information leading to his father’s safe return home.