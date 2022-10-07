Expand / Collapse search
Ro Khanna urges Biden to get tough on Saudi Arabia after OPEC oil cut: To do this to America is 'outrageous'

OPEC to cut oil production by 2M barrels per day as US gas prices rise

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., called on the Biden administration Friday to get tough on Saudi Arabia after OPEC said they would cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day. Khanna also pointed the finger at U.S. oil companies for rising gas prices, telling "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" oil producers don't want to invest more in refineries to increase production.

REP. RO KHANNA: The priority is to get gas prices low and what we need to do is be very tough on Saudi Arabia. I mean, after all, we’ve done for that country. President Bush, the first Bush, defended them against Saddam Hussein and made sure they weren't invaded. We gave them all of their weapons, 70% of their weapon. For them to do this to the American people is outrageous, and we should say if they don’t reverse their decision we’re going to stop sending them weapons. 

OPEC+ MINISTERS AGREE TO CUT PRODUCTION BY 2M BARRELS PER DAY

Production is up over 2020 and 2021 and hasn’t come to 2019 levels yet, but it’s projected by 2023 to be at record levels. If the oil companies want to invest more in refineries, they can continue to increase production. They’re not willing to make that investment. 

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

