Sen. Rick Scott: Dems’ spending, inflation ‘hurting poor families’

Florida Sen. Rick Scott argued Democrats’ spending will lead to more inflation in the U.S. and says the lawmakers are ignoring how this will hurt poor Americans on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

SEN. RICK SCOTT: [Biden] should meet [with] families across our country that are struggling with inflation. I mean, there's families all across the country like what my mom was dealing with when I grew up -- we lived in public housing -- they're worried about: Do I have money for gas? Do I have money for food? Gosh, I can't buy a car anymore. And home prices have skyrocketed and rent’s up because of this reckless government spending is causing inflation.

He wants to meet with the CEOs of banks. Of course, they want to spend more money. I mean, what we need to do is do what every family has to do: live within their means and quit borrowing money, quit maxing out the credit card. That's what we've got to do. This doesn't make any sense up here. I’ve been up here two and a half years. They want to just spend your money and tax you to death.

What the Democrats are doing are hurting poor families. I mean, look at gas prices and food prices and car prices and home prices, rent. That's what they're doing. In the meantime, they're hurting families all across this country. I watched as a kid growing up with my mom struggling with inflation. Why don't the Democrats care about poor people?

