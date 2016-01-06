Rick Perry: Need to Incentivize Teachers’ Pay

In an interview with FOX Business Network’s Trish Regan, Republican Presidential Candidate and former Texas Governor Rick Perry explained how he would overhaul the public education system – saying he would use his home state as a model.

“You’re either for the unions or for the kids -- in the state of Texas we are for the kids,” he said.

His plan, which, according to Perry, brought Texas to the second-highest education rate in America, includes incentivizing teachers’ pay.

"We had the largest incentive pay program for teachers, we had a testing program that went in and started looking at kids early on and identifying where they were having challenges. We had a huge expansion of charter schools – I’ll suggest to you that public school vouchers would be another one of those great additions to that type of formalization,” he said.

