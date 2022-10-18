Reviving Iran nuclear deal amid protests throws ‘life raft’ to the ‘most anti-American regime,’ investor warns

As human rights groups report that at least 200 people have been killed in months-long protests in Iran, one Iranian-American investor is warning the Biden administration about its pending revival of the United States’ nuclear agreement with the Middle Eastern regime.

"We need to be loyal to the people of Iran. We're seeking freedom and democracy, not the regime and not the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], not the nuclear deal," Edison Fund Chairman Shervin Pishevar told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.



"Reviving the nuclear deal now would be throwing a life raft to the most anti-American regime in the world," he added.

On "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, Pishevar discussed the dangers surrounding entering any political agreement with Iran and overlooking human rights concerns, as protests continue over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month after she was reportedly beaten and killed by police for incorrectly wearing her hijab.

"I believe that this is now a revolution being led by women in Iran, the most courageous women," Pishevar said, "and they've inspired the whole country to finally continue to fight for their freedom. They've taken off their chadors, they're there protesting and fighting."

As Iranians defend their personal freedoms, Pishevar argued the U.S. working with the regime could compromise a historical geopolitical shift.

"Iran's transition from a regime driven by revolutionary ideology to a government that pursues its national interests would be a geopolitical game changer for the U.S., among the most geopolitically significant implosions since the collapse of the U.S.S.R.," Pishevar told Bartiromo.

The Edison Fund chairman further cautioned that Iran is building an alliance with Russia and China, which could transpire into tensions "as important as the Cold War."

"There's an alliance that is being formed between Russia, Iran and China that is totally opposed to our values as a democracy, of American values and democracy for the rest of the world, and this is what is at stake," Pishevar said. "This kind of bully alliance needs to be fought."

Last month, State Department Spokesman Ned Price told Fox News Digital that Amini "should be alive today," stressing that the State Department views Iran’s nuclear potential as an overriding threat.

"We are doing everything we can not only to support the human rights and the aspirations for greater freedom of the Iranian people, but also to hold accountable those within the Iranian system that are responsible for … violence against the Iranian people," Price said. "When it comes to Iran, though … there would be no greater challenge to the United States, to our partners and to the broader international system than an Iran with a nuclear weapon."

Price argued that any challenge Iran poses would ultimately grow more severe if Iran attained a nuclear weapon, citing the country’s support for terrorist groups and proxy militias in the region as examples of threats that might intensify.

He acknowledged that the deal is not even guaranteed to come together, insisting that the U.S. has been "sincere and steadfast in … efforts to negotiate a potential return to the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], but … also held very firm to our core principles," saying the U.S. is "not willing to bend."

