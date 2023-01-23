Republican lawmaker rips Democrats’ 'wild, wasteful' spending as ‘the root of many evils’

On "Mornings with Maria" Monday, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., ripped into Democrats' "excessive, wild, wasteful" fiscal spending, arguing lawmakers "need to be smart enough" to protect Social Security and Medicare while making necessary budget cuts.

MAJOR SOCIAL SECURITY TRUST FUNDS COULD BE TAPPED OUT BY 2033: C.B.O.

REP. DAN MEUSER: We need solutions because this spending, this excessive, wild, wasteful spending is the root of many evils: interest rates; they're crushing retirement accounts; they're the main reason for workforce shortages that exist; housing is going up because interest rates are going up. So it's the root of many evils and people need to understand that. So, yes, we need solutions, and certainly everything's on the table. The more the government spends, the more the government wastes, so there's areas everywhere to save, to create efficiencies and to do things better.

Now, on the same note, entitlements, people paid into Social Security, 6.2%, matched by their employer, 6.2%... Social Security is to be saved and people earned it and they deserve it. Even Medicare, Medicare is not going anywhere. It's very important. But can we bring efficiency to it? Of course we can. Defense spending - can we bring efficiency to it? Sure. Do we live in a very dangerous world at this present time? We sure do. So we've got to have the strongest national security and defense in the world. Can we do both? We need to be smart enough to do both. But primarily the discretionary spending, the Democrats raised it by 12% this past budget. And that's an outrage.