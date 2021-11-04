Republican challenger to Ilhan Omar: 'Demographics do not determine destiny'

Minnesota congressional candidate Cicely Davis joined "Varney & Co." Thursday to discuss her plans to unseat progressive lawmaker Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., arguing "demographics do not determine destiny" as voters widely rejected the defunding the police initiative.

CICELY DAVIS: Fifty-seven percent of citizens made it very clear that they do not want to defund the police, they want more police presence, not less. And that tells me in a D +29 district that demographics do not determine destiny. And so I am leading a movement here, and the people very much made it very clear that they want more police presence, not less. And their voices have been heard, and common sense reigned on Tuesday night.

MINNEAPOLIS VOTERS REJECT MEASURE TO REPLACE POLICE DEPARTMENT

It's [Davis' movement] kitchen table issues, it's police reform, it is public safety, it's education, it's revitalization of Minneapolis, and it is about what's in your paycheck. You know what it's about – how you're paying your bills and if you have enough money to do so. And so those are already staples of my platform ... Moderates more so than the base made it very clear that if you put socialism on the ticket, they will reject it every single time.

