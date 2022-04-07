Pro-GOP campaign group working to elect Republican state attorneys general sets fundraising record

FIRST ON FOX - The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), a group that works to elect and re-elect GOP state attorneys general, reports that it brought in nearly $6 million in the first quarter of fundraising in 2022.

RAGA, which shared its January-March fundraising figures first with FOX Business on Thursday, says the $5,898,975 haul across all entities is a record for first-quarter fundraising in the organization's history.

THREE REPUBLICAN STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL SUE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO PREVENT RESCINDING OF TRUMP-ERA BORDER RESTRICTIONS

"This record fundraising haul is a testament to the great work being done by our nation’s Republican attorneys general to stop the radical progressive agenda being pushed by President Biden and Democrats in Congress," RAGA executive director Peter Bisbee said.

RAGA chair and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson charged that "liberal policies driven by the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress are affecting every aspect of our lives and people across the country are fed up. I witness the effects of these devastating policies, like inflation and record crime, in my state every day and my colleagues and I have taken President Biden to court dozens of times to make them stop. RAGA’s strong fundraising shows that Americans enthusiastically support our efforts to restore liberty and return power to the people, where it belongs."

GOP ATTORNEYS GENERAL BRING BARRAGE OF LAWSUITS AGAINST BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Three Republican attorneys general are currently taking President Biden's administration to court to prevent it from rescinding Trump-era pandemic restrictions along the U.S.-Mexico border that effectively blocked migrants from entering the U.S. to seek asylum.

There are currently 27 Republican state attorneys general in the country, and RAGA is confident it can expand that number in November’s elections due to what they characterize as their success in pushing back against Biden administration policies.

"Americans know Republican attorneys general are the only thing standing between themselves and unlawful, overreaching government mandates that affect everything from education to energy. Our continued fundraising prowess will give us the resources needed to defend our incumbents and flip numerous Democrat AG seats in November," Bisbee claimed.

One of the group’s top Democratic targets this autumn is Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, who’s served nearly three decades in office. RAGA says it’s approved a six-figure investment to support GOP challenger Brenna Bird.

RAGA’s also making seven-figure investments to flip seats in Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada and to retain the attorney general office in Arizona. The group says it's pouring resources into the GOP challenger in New Mexico and feels optimistic about flipping Colorado and Minnesota from blue to red.