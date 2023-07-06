Republican AGs warn Target: Pride campaign raises ‘concerns’ under child-protection laws

EXCLUSIVE – Seven Republican attorneys general warned Target on Thursday that the company’s controversial Pride collection contained vulgar clothing that may violate child-protection laws.

The group, led by Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, argued the June Pride collection at Target was "potentially harmful to minors" and threatened the economic interests of the corporation's shareholders due to resulting boycotts. They also warned that the campaign raises "concerns" about compliance with state child protection and parental rights laws.

"As Attorneys General committed to enforcing our States’ child-protection and parental-rights laws and our States’ economic interests as Target shareholders, we are concerned by recent events involving the company’s 'Pride' campaign," they wrote. "Our concerns entail the company’s promotion and sale of potentially harmful products to minors, related potential interference with parental authority in matters of sex and gender identity, and possible violation of fiduciary duties by the company’s directors and officers."

TARGET INSIDER SAYS RANK-AND-FILE STAFFERS ‘FEEL LEFT BEHIND’ BY EXECS ‘WITHOUT OUR BEST INTEREST’ IN MIND

Rokita was joined on the letter to Target CEO Brian Cornell by the state attorneys generals from Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina.

Target did not respond to a request for comment early Thursday morning.

Target's Pride collection this year drew criticism for several products critics deemed inappropriate, which led the company to remove some of the clothing in a decision that then frustrated LGBTQ+ activists.

LGBTQ ADVOCATE SCOLDS TARGET’S ‘RAINBOW CAPITALISM,’ SAYS IT MISSED OPPORTUNITY AFTER PULLING PRIDE DISPLAYS

Specific Pride products at Target included a girls' swimsuit that advertised its applicability to "tuck" male genitalia – a feature used by transgender women. Other products included Pride themed onesies and bibs for babies.

Target removed products it sold from clothing brand Abprallen, which was criticized for its association with British designer Erik Carnell, who sells openly Satanic clothing such as one with a slogan, "Satan Respects Pronouns."

TARGET SHARES PLUNGE 2% AS MARKET CAP DOWN OVER $13 BILLION AMID PRIDE BACKLASH

Target's stock has fallen nearly 20% since the news of its controversial Pride merchandise broke. The seven attorneys general argued that the corporation's leadership acted negligently and must put business, not politics, first.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Losses of this magnitude – caused by isolating Target’s core customers – raise concerns that Target’s board and management may have acted negligently," they wrote in the letter. "Further evidence suggests Target’s leadership may have acted on collateral interests. Directors and officers must act solely in the best interest of the company."