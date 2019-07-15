House Dems raised $29M in second quarter for campaigning: Report

A new report claims the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised at least $29 million in the last three months.

According to sources speaking to the Hill, of the approximate $29 million raised, more than $13 million came from grassroots fundraising.

Monday is also the deadline for presidential candidates to file their fundraising numbers to the Federal Election Commission.

Democratic candidates raising the most money include South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg with $24.8 million, former Vice President Joe Biden with $21.5 million, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., with $19.1 million and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., not far behind with $18 million.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, by comparison, raised $105 million in its second quarter.