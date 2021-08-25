US troops will deal with Al Qaeda 3.0: Rep. Waltz

Republicans are demanding President Biden be held accountable for the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan as the August 31 withdrawal deadline approaches. Rep. Michael Waltz said on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" that the president will have "American blood" on his hands if the U.S. has to send troops back to fight Al Qaeda.

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ: This is what has me so damn mad is future American soldiers are going to have to go back to deal with Al Qaeda 3.0, but it's going to be worse than it was in 2001 because all our local allies will have been hunted down. We gave away all of our bases and now they're going to have to fight one of the best armed terrorist armies in the world with night vision, body armor and heavy weapons. That blood is going to be on Biden's hands. That's American blood.

And I am going to hold him accountable, along with a lot of people in Congress to my left and right. It's unacceptable… First of all, we're going to find out who is either providing him the information or what he is ignoring. But secondly, I think at the end of the day, this is going to go far beyond just regular investigations. Sadly, we have to get back in charge in the House of Representatives to fully hold him accountable in 2023.

