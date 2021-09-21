Rep. Van Drew slams Biden's 'bizarre' America: 'I literally feel like I'm in ‘The Matrix'’

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., joined "Mornings with Maria," Tuesday, suggesting that Biden’s "bizarre" policies are making him ‘worry’ about our country, arguing "we are on the edge, and we’ve got to come back." Van Drew made these comments ahead of the president’s address with the United Nations amid foreign policy issues.

SEN. CRAMER ON UN ADDRESS: BIDEN LIKES TO ‘APOLOGIZE’ FOR US

REP. JEFF VAN DREW: If I didn't know better, this administration, I would actually believe, is almost purposely trying to destroy the United States of America. I've never seen anything like it, and for us to have the unmitigated gall to go to the United Nations and tell them what they should be doing or what we are doing, I don't know. What's he going to talk about? The open borders and our complete lack of control of our borders since he's been president?

…

Is he going to talk about the tremendous increase in the crime rate in our cities since he's been president? Is he going to talk about the supply chain problems that we have, the employment problems we have, and lack of employees? Is he going to talk about what he's done with his energy policy, where he's helped other countries but literally is diminishing our country?

…

Let me be clear. You know, we must get along and work with other nations. But the United States is our responsibility as elected officials. This is the greatest country that ever was in the world, and to think that we're allowing Russia to build pipelines, but we're not, that we're allowing other countries to build coal plants, China, India, and we again are falling back, in energy and production is mind-boggling. I literally feel like I'm living in ‘The Matrix.’ If you remember that movie from years ago with Keanu Reeves, it's just so bizarre and it just keeps getting worse. Maria, I worry about our country for real. We are on the edge and we've got to come back.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: