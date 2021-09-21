Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Cramer on UN address: Biden likes to ‘apologize’ for US

The president will address UN General Assembly on Tuesday

Sen. Kevin Cramer argued President Biden’s actions on the world stage have contributed to a "global decline for the standing" of America on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" ahead of the president’s Tuesday address to the U.N. General Assembly. 

SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: Joe Biden likes to apologize for the United States of America. Ironically, he probably does have a few things to apologize to our allies about, not because of our country, but because of his behavior as our commander-in-chief over the last month. 

But let's not forget, he's really not been very good on the international stage from the very beginning. His people embarrassed us at the Alaska summit with China, where they basically laughed our guys out of the room. 

And ever since then, it's just been a global decline for the standing of the United States. And who knows? Let's hope he doesn't embarrass us anymore at his U.N. speech. But I don't expect a lot. I expect he’s going to try to change the topic to things like climate change and areas where he's maybe a little more comfortable. 

BIDEN ADMIN WORRIED UN MEETING COULD BECOME COVID-19 'SUPERSPREADER'

