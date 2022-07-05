Rep. Malliotakis slams VP Harris on record with law and order: 'Outrageous' to give her more responsibility

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, argued on Varney & Co., Tuesday, that Vice President Kamala Harris has endorsed "lawlessness" both at the border and in U.S. cities and is unfit to handle the growing crime crisis. As VP Harris prepares to speak in Chicago following a deadly weekend, Rep. Malliotakis called VP Harris "completely incompetent" and warned against giving her any further responsibilities.

KAMALA HARRIS HEADING TO CHICAGO AFTER BLOODY JULY 4TH HOLIDAY WEEKEND

REP. MALLIOTAKIS: The vice president is completely incompetent. The president did task her with border security. And as a matter of fact, it's only gotten worse. We've seen human trafficking, child trafficking, fentanyl trafficking now becoming the leading cause for18 to 45-year-old Americans dying. So to give the vice president another task, particularly when it comes to crime and law and order, when we know that this vice president has been a soft-on-crime prosecutor. But in addition to that, [she] supported bail funds, urged Americans to fund these organizations that continue to bail people out of jail despite their criminal histories. I think its really the wrong approach here. But at the end of the day, this is what the Democratic Party has stood for. Lawlessness at our border. Lawlessness in our cities. And it's just absolutely outrageous that we continue to give this vice president more responsibility when she can't seem to do the things that she's been tasked with in the beginning.

