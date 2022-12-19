Rep. Kevin McCarthy vows to ‘change the course of the FBI’ following ‘Twitter files’ bombshell

As bombshell revelations from the "Twitter files" continue to come to light, concerns grow over the FBI utilizing private companies as a "political arm," as well as its role in censoring the "truth" from Americans.

During his appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Monday, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told FOX Business that House Republicans plan to hold individuals accountable as they dig deeper into the FBI’s "collusion" with social media.

"We’re going to do more than just subpoena them. We’re going to change the course of where the FBI is today," the California lawmaker said.



"Every day we learn something more," he continued.

Much has been revealed about the government’s relationship with Big Tech since Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover in October.



'TWITTER FILES' REVEAL ‘TERRIFYING’ TRUTHS ABOUT THE NEED FOR ‘RADICAL TRANSPARENCY’: PALANTIR CO-FOUNDER

During the sixth and latest installment of the "Twitter files," Substack writer Matt Taibbi revealed that Twitter employees had near-constant communication with FBI agents from 2020 to 2022.

"Why are they [the FBI] able to do this? Working together, using private businesses to go after individuals right before an election, denying the American public the truth?" McCarthy questioned.

FBI WARNED TWITTER OF HUNTER BIDEN 'HACK-AND-LEAK OPERATION' BEFORE 2020 EXPOSE WAS CENSORED

In the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election, a story regarding the findings of Hunter Biden’s laptop would make its rounds on Twitter before being blocked and written off as Russian disinformation by intelligence agents.

Prior to the story’s circulation on social media platforms, the FBI warned Twitter during weekly meetings that the social media giant could expect "hack-and-leak operations" by "state actors" involving Hunter Biden.

"What about the 51 intel individuals like Clapper, Brennan and Hayden, former CIA directors, that put their name on a letter saying that Hunter Biden’s laptop was false, that it was Russia? Who asked them to sign this letter?" McCarthy asked.

"We’re going to subpoena them as well," he added.

McCarthy’s criticism of the FBI echoes fellow Republican lawmakers who aim to get answers when they take control of the House in 2023.

"You’re almost going to have to have a church-style investigation to reform the FBI," he mentioned.

McCarthy also referenced the "number of whistleblowers" who have come forward with information regarding the FBI’s alleged wrongdoings.

"This is going to be a much bigger situation than people realize," he said.

TWITTER FILES 'SUPPLEMENTAL' SHOWS EVEN TRUST AND SAFETY CHIEF NOT ‘COMFORTABLE’ WITH FBI ‘DEMANDING’ ANSWERS

As the investigation into the FBI’s communication with Twitter gains traction, House GOP members look to one individual that could put an end to the federal agency’s interference.

"John Ratcliffe. He is ideal, and we’ve worked very closely," McCarthy said as he praised the former director of national intelligence.



"He is the key individual that will work with us in many avenues to help solve this problem and correct it once and for all," he explained.

However, as Twitter continues to receive scathing criticism from the public, calls for other social media behemoths to come forward with internal communication documents between government agencies have amplified.

"It raises more questions than just Twitter now that Elon Musk has brought that forward. What about Facebook? What about Google?" McCarthy questioned.

During an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, META CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that Facebook limited the Hunter Biden laptop story after the FBI warned the company about "Russian propaganda."

Fox News’ Lindsay Kornick, Landon Mion and FOX Business’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report