Rep. Kevin Brady: Biden’s student loan handout uses taxpayers as ‘personal campaign slush fund’

House Republicans are gearing up to fight back against President Biden's student loan handout that will add to the $30.7 trillion of national debt, according to Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, who joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday to argue there's no legal authority behind Biden using taxpayers' money as a "personal campaign slush fund."

REP. KEVIN BRADY: I'm not a fan, one, because I don't believe this is legal. Look, the president is trying to use taxpayers as a personal campaign slush fund, and it's wrong. And I don't believe he has a legal authority to do it. But I think to your bigger point, this is just so unfair.

So I have a neighbor who's a detective who's worked three jobs as long as I've known him, including selling carpet. Plus, his wife worked to make sure that their daughter could go to a state college, a good quality college, and come out of there debt free. So now they have to pay taxes to pay off, after all that sacrifice of years, pay off the debt of someone else's student loan... Under President Biden, under this scheme, you've got a single mom who will pay off the debt for a computer scientist. You've got a plumber who'll pay off the debt of physician assistants. You've got a janitor who will pay off the student debt of an I.T. architect or a psychologist.

How is that fair in anyone's world? It just isn't. And so we are going to fight this because it is illegal. It is unfair. And as you said, it will drive inflation and college costs higher.

