Rep. Green: Notion that migrants aren't 'walking across border' is a 'blatant lie'

During his interview on "Varney & Co." Thursday, Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., sounded off on the Biden administration's "blatant" lies over the border crisis, arguing the president's 2023 budget will "speed" more people into the U.S.

REP. MARK GREEN: It [fentanyl] is a weapon of mass destruction. 107,000 Americans died last year from fentanyl overdose in Tennessee. It's a 50 percent increase from the year prior. What's happening at our southern border is killing Americans and the president is really facilitating it. If you look at, I mean, when I was down there, we discovered that they've turned off the fiber optic sensors, the motion sensors. They told CBP to turn off the cameras.

Look at Biden's 2023 budget. It increases processors to get more people in, but it decreases detention and zero's deportation. The interim final rule that they're trying to push to basically change the credible fear process so that there's no judge involved in it. Just everything they're doing is to speed people, more people into the United States. This notion that people aren't walking across is a blatant lie.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: