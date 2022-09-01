Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Rep. Green: Notion that migrants aren't 'walking across border' is a 'blatant lie'

White House pushes back on claims that the border is 'wide' open

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., argues what's happening at the U.S. southern border is killing Americans. video

During his interview on "Varney & Co." Thursday, Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., sounded off on the Biden administration's "blatant" lies over the border crisis, arguing the president's 2023 budget will "speed" more people into the U.S. 

REP. MARK GREEN: It [fentanyl] is a weapon of mass destruction. 107,000 Americans died last year from fentanyl overdose in Tennessee. It's a 50 percent increase from the year prior. What's happening at our southern border is killing Americans and the president is really facilitating it. If you look at, I mean, when I was down there, we discovered that they've turned off the fiber optic sensors, the motion sensors. They told CBP to turn off the cameras. 

Look at Biden's 2023 budget. It increases processors to get more people in, but it decreases detention and zero's deportation. The interim final rule that they're trying to push to basically change the credible fear process so that there's no judge involved in it. Just everything they're doing is to speed people, more people into the United States. This notion that people aren't walking across is a blatant lie.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., details what he saw while visiting the southern border and discusses fentanyl emerging as the number one drug in overdoses as the border crisis surges. video

Rep. Green slams White House for border crisis: 'Facilitating' people breaking our laws

