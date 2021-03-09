Biden's stimulus bill a 'slush fund' that has 'nothing' to do with COVID: Rep. Devin Nunes

The Biden administration's $1.9 COVID-19 stimulus bill is a "slush fund" that has "nothing" to do with the coronavirus, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said on Tuesday.

Nunes' comments come after White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the relief bill "the most progressive piece of legislation in history."

The California congressman told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" that the coronavirus stimulus package will "roil and change the financial markets." Furthermore, he said that "leftists" and "socialists will be rewarded" with "taxpayers' money."

Rep. Devin Nunes: “This is a slush fund. It has nothing to do with COVID. That’s what I want your viewers to understand. This is the size of the COVID bill that we passed a year ago, of which basically had nearly 90 percent of Republicans and Democrats working with President Trump, coming together to try to save the economy.

This bill has very little money in it for COVID and then it also is money that's going to go out over the course of the next four years and even some money even beyond that. So this is very similar. It's the same play call that Obama used in 2009, which was in the name of stimulus and saving the economy, they put a slush fund together that then they doled out to their friends and buddies. And, mark my words, this is--we are going to be tracking the money. There's going to be story after story after story about liberal groups and liberal friends, leftists, and socialists being rewarded with other people's money. Effectively, the tax payers. And I mean, you've had plenty of financial people on. At some point, this does begin to roil and change the financial markets.”

