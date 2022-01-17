Rep. Comer calls for oversight into Biden's failed policies: Dems have 'no interest' in holding WH accountable

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., criticized his Democratic colleagues for failing to hold hearings on Biden's failed COVID policies, arguing the Democrats have "no interest" in holding the administration "accountable" during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Monday.

REP. JAMES COMER: These policies are having a detrimental effect on our economy, we're already seeing a labor shortage. We're seeing a crisis with health care workers, not having enough health care workers, and these vaccine mandates are pushing people to the edge to the point where they're just walking away from the workforce at a time when we have to get our economy back to where it was during the Trump years back before COVID. So we want to hold a hearing. This is a big decision that Joe Biden made without any input or without any debate from Congress, and we feel like there should be hearings so we can weigh the pros and the cons.

The Democrats control the agenda. The Democrats get to dictate which hearings are held, and right now they have absolutely no interest in trying to hold the Biden administration accountable. They have no interest in trying to utilize science, and it's very discouraging.

…This is something that Joe Biden campaigned on. I personally believe that Joe Biden came up with the idea for vaccine mandates at a time when he was struggling to account for the Afghanistan debacle. If you remember, that's when he came out with that. I think that was a political move to try to pivot from Afghanistan to talking about COVID, which he thought at the time was going to be a strong suit. Now we see that this is just another one of Biden's failed policies.