Rep. Byron Donalds: 'We're just passing liberal policy in the form of stimulus relief'

The Biden administration's coronavirus relief aid is just "liberal policies in the form of stimulus relief," Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., said on Saturday.

“Well, first off, let me correct the press secretary. Joe Biden didn’t really run on anything. He ran on saving the soul of America or saving democracy or whatever you want to talk about it. He didn’t get much into Covid plans except that he had one,” Donalds told “Fox & Friends.”

“So, now that the elections are over and he is president, now we are seeing that come to fruition. And frankly, it’s a wish, it’s a grab bag of liberal policies. That's all this is,” Donalds said.

The House of Representatives on Friday passed an updated budget resolution sent over from the Senate that paves the way for Democrats to push through President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package without needing any GOP support.

The vote was 219-209 to adopt the budget framework that the Senate approved early Friday morning thanks to a tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris. All House Republicans voted "no," plus one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine.

The measure unlocks the process for lawmakers to now draft a final coronavirus relief bill under the budget reconciliation rules that would let Democrats avoid a GOP filibuster and pass the major stimulus legislation on their own as long as their caucus remains united.

Donalds said that a $15 minimum wage and sending $350 billion to state and local governments will not “stimulate the economy.”

“School districts already have $55 billion plus to help reopen their schools. They just need the relationship to do so,” Donalds said.

Donalds went on to say, “So, all we’re doing right now is just passing liberal policy in the form of stimulus relief, using the crisis to get things done they could not get done during regular order in Congress. It’s that simple. That’s really what’s happening here.”

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.