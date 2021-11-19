Rep. Brady helping lead opposition to Dems' massive spending bill: 'This bill is not paid for'

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady explained on "Mornings with Maria" that he is helping lead the opposition to the Democrats' spending bill because it will add, in his estimation, nearly $3 trillion to the national deficit and to show Americans what is really in the bill, including tax cuts for millionaires and policies that will drive inflation.

REP. KEVIN BRADY: I'm going on the floor in about 10 minutes to help lead the opposition to this. Leader McCarthy delayed this vote for two really important reasons. One, to protest a process where you have the largest spending bill in American history that was written in secret that no one really knows what's in it. And now that the results are in, we know that it adds hundreds of billions of dollars to the national debt, even counting the budget gimmicks. But the true cost to the national debt over a decade is closer to $3 trillion. So that was the first reason, though that's important.

But secondly, to pull the curtain back on what exactly is in it. And as the leader made clear, this bill is not paid for. It violates the president's pledge to not tax middle-class Americans. It is a huge tax giveaway to the wealthy. Two out of three millionaires will receive a tax cut in this bill. And, of course, this will drive inflation up even higher and longer on American families. And so I was there for the first five hours of the… leader's filibuster. I felt the points he was making are exactly what the American people need to hear.

