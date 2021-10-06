Rep. Brady blasts weak job numbers: There’s a difference between what Biden promised and what he’s delivered

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, criticizes slow job growth in the U.S. as the country grapples with the "damaging worker shortage," arguing Biden has fallen short on his promise to deliver.

REP. KEVIN BRADY: I think the president's economic record so far has been disappointing, jobs numbers, I think a very damaging worker shortage… Look, he's got the president's jobs, a deficit, the difference between what he promised in his $2 trillion COVID stimulus. What he's delivered is over 600,000 jobs.

BIDEN'S SOCIAL SPENDING SPREE MAY UNLEASH BIGGER INFLATION WAVE: JEC REPUBLICANS

We'll see if the president succeeded in budging at all the labor participation rate. My prediction is unfortunately not, although it could be helped, you know, ending these lavish federal unemployment benefits the president has championed, I think, could drive more Americans back to reconnect, to work. And of course, higher prices will see the wage growth.

