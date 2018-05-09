Race summits are 'sadomasochist’s whip up on whitey fest’: Niger Innis

Niger Innis, the leader of civil rights group Congress of Racial Equality, told FOX Business President Donald Trump can improve race relations with a constructive conversation.

Continue Reading Below

The White House may hold a summit series on race that would feature former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Grammy-winning artist Kanye West.

But Innis described how past summits were not successful.

“I’ve seen these race summits for decades and they are [a] sadomasochist’s whip up on whitey fest,” Innis told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” on Wednesday. “[Where] whites feel good about getting whipped on by blacks or other minorities and minorities and blacks feel good on whipping up on whites, and then they go home and issues don’t get really solved.”

In order to make progress, the president must be practical, he said.

Advertisement

“If we are going to have a really true dialogue – check political correctness at the door,” he said. “And whites are able to say exactly how they feel and Hispanics and blacks and others are really able to have an exchange of ideas – there might come something from it.”

What’s more, while Trump’s support in the African American community is “mixed,” Innis said his approval rating among black men has “jumped significantly” and his numbers with black women are increasing as well.