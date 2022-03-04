Once Putin takes Ukraine capital, Poland and Baltics ‘absolutely’ next: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov

Human Rights Foundation Chairman and former Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov issued a stern warning that if the U.S. doesn’t get tougher on Russia, Poland and the Baltic States will "absolutely" be next.

"[Putin] will move to the Baltics or the Poles because he wants escalation," Kasparov said on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. "That's the normal quote-unquote 'development of any dictatorship.'"

"But if he moves to the Baltics and if Xi Jinping moves to Taiwan," he continued, "then we need boots on the ground."

With Poland and other Baltic nations left vulnerable to Putin’s aggression, the only option is for allies to use military defense in the case Russia attacks, Kasparov explained.

He said while this is "not a war of our choosing" we have "no choice but to demonstrate" we are "strong enough to repel Putin's attacks on our civilization."

Kasparov expected President Biden to restore American leadership, but stressed the economic sanctions Biden placed against Russia are ultimately "useless."

"The administration is lagging behind Europe… it’s too late," the political activist told FOX Business Maria Bartiromo. "These sanctions could have stopped [Putin] six months ago."

"The actions of this administration were way, way less than what was needed to send a message and prevent a new war," Kasparov added.

China is watching "very closely" as Russian military forces continue their invasion of Ukraine and gain control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Kasparov also noted. He predicted the growing escalations could embolden a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

"Our policy towards Taiwan will depend on the outcome of the war in Ukraine," he said. "Every dictator in the world is now watching Ukraine trying to figure out what they can do next."

But still, according to Kasparov, a NATO military response in support of the Baltic countries is not unreasonable.

"The free world has to show now that it is ready to oppose this rise of new dictatorships that are threatening the very existence of the world order that we used to live in."