Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Putin meeting showed Biden is ‘big talk,’ ‘no action’: Sen. Tuberville

Americans are ‘losing confidence’ in Biden every day, the Alabama senator said

close
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville weighs in on President Biden’s recent meeting with Russian President Putin. video

Putin meeting showed Biden is ‘big talk,’ ‘no action’: Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville weighs in on President Biden’s recent meeting with Russian President Putin.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., argued President Biden was all talk and no action at his recent summit with Russian President Putin on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," Friday, adding that Americans are "losing confidence" in the president's leadership.

US MUST SHOW RUSSIA THERE WILL BE ‘COSTS’ IF CYBERATTACKS CONTINUE: IAN BREMMER

SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE: We didn't get much done. You know, a lot of big talk before we went over there. No action. There were several gaffes over there that you can just tell the people around him -- the leaders from the NATO group, the G-7 group – they were just looking around going ‘What's going on here?’

This guy was elected president of the United States. And the problem with that is he's got his handlers running this country. He can't do anything on his own. And people are losing confidence in him every day. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

If he wants to go over there, fine. But we spent millions of dollars. And we could’ve sent a pair of sunglasses and a sheet of paper over there by Amazon and saved a lot of money for the American people. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW:  

close
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville argues Biden's foreign policy moves are 'staged' and that the president's first trip abroad didn't accomplish much. video

Biden's first foreign trip 'didn't get much done': Sen. Tuberville

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville argues Biden's foreign policy moves are 'staged' and that the president's first trip abroad didn't accomplish much.