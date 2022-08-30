Purdue University president rips Biden's student loan handout: Grossly unfair, grotesquely expensive

Purdue University president and former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels blasted President Biden's student loan handout, Tuesday, arguing on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" that it rewards wealthy people while aggravating an already "terrifying" U.S. national debt.

MITCH DANIELS: It is hard to show restraint about the subject, it's very upsetting. It has all the demerits you and I discussed before, it's regressive, and it rewards wealthy or eventually wealthy people at the expense of those less well off. It's grossly unfair to those who lived up to their responsibilities or never went to college at all. It's grotesquely expensive and will aggravate our already terrifying national debt picture.

But on top of all those things, it is so cynically political done before an election. Its proponents, even the president himself, Speaker Pelosi, and others, admitted not long ago they didn’t have the legal power to do this, now they seem to have discovered they have. I do think it's a very disappointing event all around, one that will have, if not reversed, serious long-term consequences.

