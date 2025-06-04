Progressive Rep. Crockett suggests Elon Musk is 'right' to lambaste Trump-backed measure: 'TRASH'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, a progressive who is no fan of Elon Musk, seized on the business tycoon's scathing rebuke of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, suggesting that Musk is "right" to excoriate the legislation.

"It’s truly a wild wild wild day when I’m saying that Elon is right! Mark this one on your calendars folks! I agree… the Reconciliation bill is TRASH! Remember this… not one Dem voted for it, but at least 2 Republicans had the courage to vote against it, in the house! America deserves better!" Crockett declared in a post on her personal X account.

GOP Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio voted against the measure last month.

House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., voted present, explaining in a statement, "I voted to move the bill along in the process for the President. There is still a lot of work to be done in deficit reduction and ending waste, fraud, and abuse in the Medicaid program."

President Donald Trump has been pushing the measure, but on Tuesday, Musk issued a scathing rebuke of the proposal and the Republicans who voted to pass it.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk declared in a post. "It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt," he added in another post.

Crockett, like all of her House Democratic colleagues, voted against passage last month.

"I voted NO because this bill would strip health care from 14 million Americans—including nearly 130,000 people in my district who rely on Medicaid. And it would rip food from the tables of at least 3 million Americans, including 115,000 folks in my district who rely on SNAP to feed their families," she claimed in a statement last month. "This isn’t about fiscal responsibility. It’s about taking from the folks who have the least to give more to those who already have the most."

Crockett's other X account — which includes a notice that "Posts are made by staff unless denoted w/ CWC" — issued a tweet on Tuesday that declared, "Elon calling Trump’s budget bill a ‘disgusting abomination’ is real rich… Now just the other day, that was your boy?! You were right there, helping him wreck federal agencies and calling it ‘efficiency.’ You’re just mad because YOUR stuff didn’t make the bill. Miss us with the bulls[---]. …but you’re right, it is a disgusting abomination. Correct," the post read.

The national debt is more than $36 trillion, and Musk is pulling the figurative fire alarm, warning against the nation's profligate spending.

"This immense level of overspending will drive America into debt slavery!" Musk warned in a post early on Wednesday.