Progressive group launches 'Biden Bucks' site to 'celebrate and promote' COVID relief bill

The Economic Security Project, a progressive nonprofit, unveiled a “Biden Bucks” website on Thursday to tout the impact of $1,400 direct payments for most Americans and other forms of financial assistance included in the president’s recently passed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The “Biden Bucks” website features a petition where supporters can thank President Biden for relief measures included in the bill. The site also links to a calculator with which visitors can determine what they are eligible to receive in direct payments and child tax credits, as well as testimonials from Americans on the positive impact the programs will have on their lives.

“The American Rescue Plan represents one of the largest expansions of direct cash policies in our country’s history. And we believe that is worth celebrating and promoting,” said Adam Ruben, campaign director of the Economic Security Project. “The direct cash payments to individuals and families from stimulus checks and the Child Tax Credit will quickly send desperately-needed money to most Americans.

“They will put food on the table, buy needed medicines and school supplies, and lift millions of people out of poverty. Biden Bucks are coming. And for many, it will be a real gamechanger,” Ruben added.

Launched in 2019 by Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes and other left-leaning activists, the Economic Security Project says its mission is “to consider new, bold ways to make our economy work again for all Americans.” The group publicly lobbied for the administration to dispense additional direct payments.

The Economic Security Project supports the establishment of a guaranteed income for all Americans and a crackdown on corporate monopolies – two concepts championed by progressive lawmakers.

Biden signed the “American Rescue Plan” into law on Thursday after both houses of Congress passed the bill in party-line votes. Republicans have argued the package, which also includes $350 billion in federal funding for state and local governments, is too broad and prioritized partisan policy goals rather than the country’s actual pandemic-related needs.

The first direct payments could arrive via direct deposits as soon as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. The payments will be dispersed over the next several weeks.