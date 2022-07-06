Pro-GOP group working to elect Republican state attorneys general breaks fundraising record

FIRST ON FOX — The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), a group that works to elect and re-elect GOP state attorneys general, reports that it brought in more than $6 million in the second quarter of fundraising in 2022.

RAGA, which shared its April-June fundraising figures first with FOX Business on Wednesday, says the $6.3 million haul across all entities is a record for second-quarter fundraising in the organization's history.

"The Republican attorneys general broke another fundraising record this quarter because they are our nation’s most effective group of elected officials at upholding the rule of law and defending the Constitution. Over the last year, Republican attorneys general have successfully fought lockdowns, forced masking, and vaccine mandates, as well as radical immigration and border control policies. They’ve also been on the frontlines of the battle over ESG ‘investing’ practices and regulations that have crippled American energy production," RAGA Executive Director Peter Bisbee emphasized in a statement.

The group says that its fundraising was relatively strong and steady throughout the quarter and didn't experience any jumps in the final weeks, following the seismic opinion from the Supreme Court's conservative majority last month overturning the landmark half century old Roe v. Wade ruling, which sent the combustible issue of legalized abortion back to the states, and the high court's move to strike down a New York state law putting restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons in public places.

"In just the last month, Republican AGs won landmark Supreme Court cases that reined in the authority of federal regulatory agencies and returned abortion policymaking to the states," Bisbee added.

RAGA's second quarter haul is up from the nearly $5.9 million they raised in the first three months of this year and is far ahead of the $5.39 they brought in during the second quarter of 2018, the last comparable period during a midterm election cycle.

There are currently 28 states with a Republican attorney general and 22 with a Democratic attorney general.

The attorney general is directly elected in 43 states, with governors in five states — Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, New Hampshire, and New Jersey — appointing the attorney general. The attorney general is appointed by the state Legislature in Maine and by the state Supreme Court in Tennessee.