President Trump hints at ‘personal meeting’ with President Xi over protests, trade war

In an evening tweet, President Donald Trump said he believed a “personal meeting” with his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping could help resolve ongoing protests in Hong Kong and find a conclusion to the ongoing trade war.

“I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a ‘tough business,’” Trump tweeted.

“I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?”

While the president noted a personal meeting could assist in diminishing tensions in Hong Kong where protesters stormed the area’s busiest airport, he also suggested the country deal with the violence before tackling the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S.

“Good things were stated on the call with China the other day. They are eating the Tariffs with the devaluation of their currency and ‘pouring’ money into their system,” he tweeted.

He continued by saying the revised tariff deadline in December “actually helps China more than us, but will be reciprocated.”

“Millions of jobs are being lost in China to other non-Tariffed countries. Thousands of companies are leaving. Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!”

New satellite photos provided by Maxar Technologies appears to show Chinese armored carriers and other vehicles from the country’s paramilitary’s People’s Armed Police parked at a nearby sports complex in Shenzhen.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ This satellite image captured on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, provided by Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies appears to show Chinese security force vehicles inside the Shenzen Bay Sports Center in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, bordering Hong Kong. (Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP)

At least 500 of those vehicles are at the ready across the harbor from Hong Kong, where protests that have lasted more than two months recently turned violent, shutting down flights at its airport as people crowded the transportation hub.

