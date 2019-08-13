Here's how many Americans view China amid ongoing trade war: poll

People aren't too happy about the way China is negotiating the trade war with the U.S.

The Pew Research Center released stats Tuesday showing most Americans have an unfavorable view of the red giant.

Of those polled, 60% hold a negative outlook on China, marking a 14-year high of the opinion.

The news comes as The White House announced delaying additional tariffs on certain Chinese exports - causing the stock market to boom Tuesday afternoon.

Much of the group polled also thinks the president on the opposing side isn't playing fair.

Half say they have no confidence in President Xi Jinping, as the trade war ravages economic relations between the two countries.

Experts at Pew Research Center saw that only 41% of Americans believe China’s growing economy threatens the U.S., compared to the 50% who view it as a positive thing.

More Americans pointed to China’s military growth as a mounting concern, not economic growth with 81% Americans viewing the expansion as negative.

According to the study, there is a noticeable difference between how the political parties view the world’s top economic power. While Republican and Republican-leaning independents point to the U.S. as the most venerable economic leader three times more than China (67% and 21%, respectively), Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are equally likely to name the U.S. and China (both 40%).

The research notes that younger Americans aged 18 to 29 are also more likely than older Americans to say China is the leading economic power -- 37% of young people name China as the leading economic power, while 27% of those 50 and older do.

Americans also increasingly see China as a future threat to American security.

Almost a quarter of people polled named China as a future threat, with the same amount citing the country as the greatest threat.

This is a 5-percentage-point increase from 2014 and nearly doubled from 2007.

When asked about the greatest threats to our country, only Russia was named with the same frequency, with 24% of Americans noting this as a concern, up 12 points from 2007.

President Trump imposed $250 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods in December, delayed from September.

He will tax the $300 billion in Chinese imports that he has so far spared. China has retaliated with its own U.S. tariffs of $110 billion in U.S. products.

The full study can be found here.