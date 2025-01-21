President Trump follows through on day one with trade, energy, DOGE executive orders
Trump delivered promises on Day 1 related to economics, trade and government waste
President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders amounting to roughly 200 executive actions on his first day back in the Oval Office following his second inauguration on Monday.
The president wasted no time in following through on delivering several campaign promises related to cutting government waste, reigniting the U.S. energy industry, and issues regarding trade and national security.
Here are links to several of the executive orders Trump rolled out:
- Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing
- Application Of Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act To TikTok
- Establishing And Implementing The President’s "Department Of Government Efficiency"
- Unleashing American Energy
- America First Trade Policy
- Hiring Freeze
