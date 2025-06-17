President Trump extends the TikTok ban deadline by another 90 days

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he had signed an executive order extending the deadline for TikTok for another 90 days, granting the company another reprieve from a pending U.S. ban.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social and shared images of the document. It's the third extension since Trump took office in January.

The news was welcomed by TikTok, which released a statement shortly afterward.

"We are grateful for President Trump's leadership and support in ensuring that TikTok continues to be available for more than 170 million American users and 7.5 million U.S. businesses that rely on the platform as we continue to work with Vice President Vance's Office," a TikTok spokesperson said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News earlier this week that the president intended to extend the deadline to keep TikTok "up and running."

"As he has said many times, President Trump does not want TikTok to go dark. This extension will last 90 days, which the administration will spend working to ensure this deal is closed so that the American people can continue to use TikTok with the assurance that their data is safe and secure," Leavitt said.

This move adds to the ongoing saga surrounding TikTok, the popular video-sharing app owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance.

The White House continues to cite national security concerns over potential Chinese government access to U.S. user data.



The delay is technically at odds with a law passed in April 2024, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which mandated that ByteDance divest its U.S. TikTok operations by Jan. 19, 2025.

The law permitted only one 90-day extension, which the Trump administration already granted earlier this year on Jan. 20. The second came in April when White House officials believed they were on the verge of finalizing a deal to transfer TikTok to American ownership.

TikTok has yet to announce a buyer for its U.S. business, according to Reuters. Sale negotiations reportedly stalled in April after the administration’s announcement of new tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting China to withhold necessary regulatory approvals.

The extension pushes TikTok’s next deadline to mid-September.

President Trump boasts a TikTok following of over 15 million.