Capitol protests won't stop Trump's 'America First' agenda: Ric Grenell

Following the Capitol Hill riots and a slew of Trump administration officials resigning, Ric Grenell, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, told FOX Business he's "very proud" of President Trump's achievements, especially his "America First" agenda.

Continue Reading Below

"I don't think you're ever going to put that issue back in a bottle. I think it's been unleashed," the former Acting Director of National Intelligence told host Neil Cavuto on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," adding "I don't think that that's ever going to go away."

SOME CEOS FIRE RIOTERS, CALL FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP’S REMOVAL FROM OFFICE

"The American people now are so much more cognizant of what matters when it comes to foreign policy and national security. They're much more engaged. They see the benefit and they want to put America first," he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reacting to the fallout from the Capitol Hill protests, Grenell said the American people take it "with a grain of salt" and predicts, if the election were held today, that Trump would get more than 75 million votes because they've seen how biased the media was against the president.

TRUMP SAYS HE 'WILL NOT BE GOING' TO BIDEN'S INAUGURATION

Grenell said every Republican in leadership has condemned the chaos on Wednesday, contrasting it with violence in Democrat-led cities over the summer that wasn't condemned by the left.

"I would go as far to say Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have not been helpful in their comments, yet they don't get the scrutiny because the media system and political system in D.C. is very different from the rest of the country," Grenell concluded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

While Grenell has stood by and defended Trump as a "nonpolitician" liked by the rest of America, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the president's "actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history."