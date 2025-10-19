Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Congress
Published

Prediction markets signal government shutdown may last into mid-November

The odds on prediction markets offer a snapshot of trader expectations, not a forecast of when the shutdown will end

close
Bullseye American Ingenuity Fund portfolio manager Adam Johnson explains why he expects Q3 earnings to grow by double digits despite tariff uncertainty on ‘Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.’ video

Stocks remain volatile amid continued government shutdown

Bullseye American Ingenuity Fund portfolio manager Adam Johnson explains why he expects Q3 earnings to grow by double digits despite tariff uncertainty on ‘Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.’

Traders on prediction platforms Kalshi and Polymarket are betting that the federal government shutdown will last about six weeks, as partisan gridlock shows little sign of easing.

While odds on these markets don’t serve as formal forecasts, they do provide a real-time snapshot of trader expectations.

According to Kalshi’s market data, traders on average expect the shutdown to continue for roughly 44 days.

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN 101: WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE, HERE'S WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

Online prediction market Kalshi tracks how long traders expect the government shutdown will last

Online prediction market Kalshi tracks how long traders expect the government shutdown will last. (Kalshi)

Traders are pricing in a 44% probability that the shutdown lasts until Nov. 15, and about a one-in-three chance it continues past Nov. 20.

The trading volume, or the total dollar amount wagered on this market, is a little more than $12.7 million.

SWEEPING LAYOFFS 'HAVE BEGUN' AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON

Meanwhile, traders on Polymarket are betting the government shutdown will end around mid-November. 

The largest share of traders, about 44%, expect it to conclude after Nov. 16, with a little over $147,000 wagered on that outcome.

Online prediction market Polymarket showing an extended government shutdown.

Online prediction market Polymarket showing an extended government shutdown. (Polymarket)

The federal government shut down at 12:01 a.m. ET on Oct. 7. 

Since 1976, the U.S. government has experienced 20 shutdowns. The longest government shutdown, lasting 34 days – from December 2018 to January 2019 – stemmed from a clash over funding for President Donald Trump's border wall.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The U.S. Capitol building and traffic lights are seen in Washington D.C.

Since 1976, the U.S. federal government has experienced 20 shutdowns. (Hu Yousong/Xinhua/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Senators on Thursday failed for the 10th time to break the impasse, leaving the government shutdown unresolved. 

Meanwhile, the House has been adjourned since Sept. 19 and is not expected to reconvene until the shutdown ends.