Populists will always find ways to shame the rich: Kennedy

This zero sum populism that has taken root in both parties has got to go. Regardless of how someone acquired their wealth, through work or luck, there is this rush on both sides to fan jealous flames that reasons if you have something you must have taken it from me, and now you owe me.

A new Fox News poll has some mixed results, but a few dire points: 70% of voters approve of raising tax rates for families making over $10 million. It's an emotional, irrational appeal that amounts to redistribution, because if Richie rich is paying a bigger tax tab maybe you'll be off the hook. It never works that way.

Populism leads to redistribution, which is just the name for active socialism. The 's' word is still pretty unpopular for Americans with memories that extend beyond the last 25 years, and only 24% of poll respondents approve of shifting from capitalism to socialism. God help you if you find success in the new world, even if capitalism is still marginally more popular, socialism has a better public relations team and when it gains a foothold they're coming to neuter your golden nuggets.

While capitalism has a long line of rich apologists, from Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) who's made millions on odd real estate deals and making heartless hard money loans to desperate family members, it's much easier to promise something that isn't yours as opposed to admitting you've worked hard for what you have.

Ocasio-Cortez, who misquotes the constitution and thinks the three branches of government are celebrated on Arbor Day, has one corpulent adherent: Michael Moore. The flabby auteur who farts out mediocre communistic films every few years thinks AOC should have the constitution altered so she can run for president.

He says she's the leader of the progressive movement, and the only one who can beat President Trump. If your last best hope is an attention-seeking, gaffe prone freshman congresswoman, your party is on ground shakier than Moore's abdomen in a hula hoop contest.

Populists will always find ways to shame the rich, and government will always fail at creating equality through bureaucracy which only exacerbates the worst impulses in society.