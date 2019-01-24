As horrible as Maduro is, don't send US troops into Venezuela: Kennedy

Venezuela has gone teats up as years of socialistic corruption have taken their toll on a once-rich country that now teeters on the brink of total collapse. Nicolas Maduro has had the oil-rich former paradise in a stinky headlock since 2013 and now between the 10 million percent projected inflation, medical brain drain and civil unrest, the plucky 35-year-old National Assembly leader named Juan Guaido is ready to take the reins.

Continue Reading Below

Guaido appointed himself interim president, kind of like Hillary Clinton with half the desperation and twice the self awareness, and he has been recognized as such by the rational half of the world, including the U.S. and our adorable cousin Canada. It's obvious any Maduro electoral victory is a sham, but his opponent-squashing and refusal to gracefully exit has created an odd dividing line with us, the Canucks and most of South America on one side, and Russia, China, Turkey and Cuba on the other. They can all suck it.

Why would that dark alliance favor Maduro? Well not only are they all die-hard, kill-easy authoritarians who love imprisoning and murdering dissidents, they also want access to those 300 billion barrels of dirty Venezuelan oil. Maduro is clearly corrupt and unpopular, but he keeps his boot on the necks of the poor through a network of sophisticated Cuban spies who tip him off to military members who would like to say "adieu" through a coup. The question remains whether the military will stay committed to an irrational maniac who can't support the economy or feed his people, or if they'll switch sides and train their guns on the commies finally forcing Maduro and his crony generals from power.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Whatever happens, it is unacceptable to use U.S. military force as it would be immoral to create more gold star families and senselessly shed American blood on foreign soil. Venezuela is a failing cesspool, but they have not attacked us, and you don't see American tanks rolling through Nigeria and Sudan where dozens of protesters have been recently slaughtered. Maduro needs to go, but the forces of freedom do not have to mean American bloodshed in order to see necessary and imminent change.