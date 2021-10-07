Pompeo ‘disturbed’ by Kerry claiming Biden was unaware of French reaction to sub deal: Whole thing is ‘odd'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the "disturbing" claim that Biden was unaware of France’s reaction to the AUKUS submarine deal, arguing it’s "odd" that climate czar John Kerry informed the president about a deal that involves protecting the U.S. against China.

MIKE POMPEO: It's odd that it is the climate czar that is informing the president about a major deal that has to do with protecting the United States and its interests against the Chinese Communist Party, and even odder still that the president himself wouldn't have been deeply involved in making sure he understood what we were doing, why we're doing it and the timing against which the plan was going to be executed. I find the whole thing just utterly odd and disturbing that the president United States wouldn't be in the loop with respect to all of these important issues.

PSAKI ATTEMPTS TO WALK BACK KERRY CLAIM THAT BIDEN 'HAD NOT BEEN AWARE' OF FRENCH REACTION TO SUB DEAL

Also related to Secretary Kerry… When Secretary Kerry goes to China and tells them that the most important thing that the United States cares about is climate change, that is a green light for Chinese Communist Party aggression. It's a green light for them to do precisely what you're seeing with respect to Taiwan… Taiwan was never part of China, and yet, you know, a promise on climate change in exchange for handing Taiwan over to the Chinese Communist Party, something I believe Xi Jinping thinks it's entirely possible to cut a deal with the Biden administration on.

