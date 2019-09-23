Warren leads Iowa poll ahead of new fundraising reports

Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren leads former Vice President Joe Biden by 2 percentage points according to the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa poll released Saturday, meaning that experts will be all the more eager to see her third-quarter fundraising numbers.

Warren is enjoying media buzz after 22 percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers polled in the key state said she is their No. 1 pick. Biden polled at 20 percent, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders polled at 11 percent.

Warren's fundraising was impressive but not record-setting in the second quarter, according to the most recent data. She raised $19.2 million between April and June. Sanders led with $25.7 million, followed by Buttigieg with $24.9 million and latecomer Biden at $22 million.

Fundraising numbers for July, August and September and are set to be released next month.

Warren tried to stand out from her rivals by announcing she would not take part in "big money" fundraising earlier this year. Her financial director Michael Pratt thought it was such a risky move that he resigned.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sen. Elizabeth Warren during Tuesday's September 17, 2019 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

But the decision opened Warren up to accusations of hypocrisy. For example, Buzzfeed News reported in July that Warren used a multimillion-dollar Democratic donor to cover the cost of an expensive voter database. Silicon Valley donor Karla Jurvetson technically gave $100,000 to the DNC, not Warren's campaign.

Warren has also come under fire for dodging questions about how she will pay for her policies, especially Medicare-for-all.