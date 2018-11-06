Search

Political ad spending hits record during 2018 midterm elections

Former President George H.W. Bush chief of staff Sam Skinner on the midterm elections and the divisive politics in Washington.

Spending on political advertisements during the 2018 midterm elections – which have driven mass voter turnout amid a politically fraught climate – surpassed that of all other midterm cycles, according to data released by the Center for Responsive Politics.

So far, more than $3.27 billion has been spent on TV and radio advertisements on nationwide races, according to ad-spending data from Advertising Analytics (which excludes online spending). More than $600 million of that was spent on competitive races in California, Nevada, Florida and New York.

Democrats outspent Republicans by a total of $100 million, but the top advertiser varied based on the race type. A Republican Super PAC -- the Congressional Leadership Fund -- was the highest overall spender, dropping nearly $110 million into House races, but it was narrowly followed on the left by the Senate Majority PAC, which poured more than $104 million into Senate races.

In ads, Democrats largely focused on healthcare -- they aired nearly 1 million broadcast ads on the issue -- while Republican messaging was more mixed, with a heavier concentration on the economy and taxes.

When it comes to advertising, television is might still be king. Estimates for online ad spending totaled about $900 million, according to Kantar/CMAG, which monitors political ads. That’s up from about $250 million in the 2014 midterms.

According to Bloomberg, Facebook gained about $354 million from more than 2 million ads, while Google swept in about $74.7 million on ads that mentioned federal candidates or incumbents since the end of May 2018.

