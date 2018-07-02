Pizza to toilet paper: The items targeted by Canada’s tariffs

Canada imposed tariffs valued at 10% on about $12.5 billion worth of U.S. exports on Sunday, in response to the U.S. decision not to exempt it from steel and aluminum tariffs.

The key U.S. trade ally said the countermeasures will remain in effect until the Trump administration limits its trade restrictions on its goods.

Here is a list of some of the U.S. products targeted by the newly-implemented tariffs.

Steel and aluminum products

While Canada is subject to a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum, the U.S. neighbor to the North retaliated with tariffs on a slew of U.S. steel and aluminum products.

Some of the items listed include nails, staples, netting and fencing, pieces used to manufacture pencils, pigeon countermark leg bands and parts used for household articles like tables.

Food and drink

Pizza is among the foods Canada has listed on its countermeasure trade-restricted list. Quiche, yogurt, cucumbers, gherkins, maple syrup and salad dressing have also been targeted.

Soups and broths, as well as orange juice can no longer flow over the northern border tariff-free.

Ketchup, mayonnaise, soy sauce, strawberry jam, mixed condiments and other sauces are also subject to levies.

Candy

Licorice, toffee and chocolate will be taxed. Both filled and non-filled chocolate bars will be subject to the new levies.

Alcohol

Canada has named whiskies on their countermeasure list.

Boats

A range of boats have also been targeted: from inflatable boats, to sailboats and different types of motorboats.

Household items

Toilet paper is among the items targeted by the 10% tariffs, along with tableware, kitchenware toiletries and hygienic items made of plastic, candles and tablecloths. Non-portable stoves, cast iron grilles, certain combined refrigerator-freezers, dish washing machines and lawn mowers also made the list.