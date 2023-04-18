Expand / Collapse search
Pizza chain targets Clarence Thomas, puts 'every pie on sale' to highlight his friendship with GOP donor

Thomas has come under scrutiny from liberals over his family's friendship with GOP donor Harlan Crow

A pizza chain with locations in a handful of states along the eastern region of the country has taken aim at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas by listing "every pie on sale" in an effort to highlight his reported friendship with a wealthy GOP donor.

"Every pie on sale, Just like Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas," read a Monday morning email from &pizza, a fast-casual restaurant with locations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.

As part of the deal, each pizza is priced at $9.99. The sale from the company, which touts its services as the "future of pizza," expires on Thursday, April 20.

The pizza company's targeting of Thomas, who has served on the bench for 32 years, comes after a ProPublica report earlier this month accused Thomas of improperly receiving lavish vacations from Republican mega donor Harlan Crow.

The ProPublica report accuses Thomas of taking trips across the world on Crow's yacht and private jet without disclosing them and Crow acknowledged extending "hospitality" to Thomas but insisted he never asked for it and that the two families have been friends for decades.

Additionally, the report claimed that trips taken by Thomas "have no known precedent in the modern history of the U.S. Supreme Court."

Many liberals on social media referred to the ProPublica report as a "bombshell" and some called for a resignation.

Justices are not required to disclose invitations and travel that are considered "personal hospitality" and the Supreme Court is not subject to an ethics code. However, the Washington Post reported that the Judicial Conference, the policymaking body of the court, decided last month that judges must report travel by private jet.

The targeting of Thomas isn't the first time &pizza has moved to discuss political issues amid controversy.

In May 2020, during the middle of nationwide protests following the police-involved death of George Floyd, the pizza chain offered its employees paid time off for activism.

"For those in this pain. For those in this fight. We stand with the Black Community against racial hate and injustice," &pizza tweeted at the time. "In memory of George Floyd & in UNITY always. From this day forward, @andpizza will be giving its employees paid time off for activism."’

The pizza chain also tweeted out excitement on the last day of Trump being in office.

Thomas has defended his relationship with the Crow family and explained in a statement issued earlier this month that he has always followed Supreme Court guidance.

"Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years," said Thomas.

"As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter-century we have known them. Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable," he continued.

Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation on Oct. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines," he added. "These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future."

&pizza did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this article.