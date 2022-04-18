Philadelphia looks to expand police budget: 'Pendulum is switching back,' says Fraternal Order of Police head

It’s been nearly two years since anti-police sentiment emerged following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. Since then, crime has surged in almost every major city across the U.S. prompting calls for more law enforcement support.

John McNesby, who heads the Fraternal Order of Police in Philadelphia discussed the change in tune from local leaders as the city that once championed budget decreases for law enforcement looks to refund.

"You know, two years ago we were the walking disease around the country. Now, all of a sudden, people are realizing that all this reform, so-called reform is not working, and it’s time to let police do their jobs, enforce the laws," McNesby told FOX Business’ Jeff Flock.

The City of Philadelphia has proposed an extra $23 million dollars for officers in its most recent budget. The new investment would cover $1,500 bonuses for current officers, as well as pay increases over three years.

The hefty budget comes as the city recorded 562 homicides in 2021 – a 58% increase from 2019.

The all-time record came as no surprise to McNesby as he referenced the uptick in violence that unfolded this past weekend.

"Just since Thursday to today, we’ve had over 60 people shot. We’ve had half a dozen murders. Last night a home invasion. I mean, you know, you can’t make this up," he explained.

In Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s progressive and controversial policies are largely criticized as the crime shows no signs of slowing down.

"We have a district attorney in the city of Philadelphia who’s absolutely terrible. People are walking right out the back doors. He’s making sweetheart deals, cutting all kinds of stuff to make sure people do not go to prison," he said.

As frustration continues to boil over between city officials, law enforcement and residents, the shortage in officers has also posed a new challenge amid the nation’s unprecedented crime wave.

"Again, it’s not a pretty job, and it’s a tough job right now, but I think slowly we’re making these changes, and it’s coming back, the pendulum switching back door and hopefully the people will start seeing this job as more attractive," McNesby explained.