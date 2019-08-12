Peter Thiel: Trump has 'many' Silicon Valley supporters

Peter Thiel, who co-founded PayPal and was an early investor in Facebook, said President Trump has many supporters inside Silicon Valley, but a lot of them don't want to speak out about their support for the commander-in-chief.

“I’m sort of the main outspoken supporter of President Trump inside of Silicon Valley,” Thiel told Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" in response to her stating that “real Trump derangement syndrome” is happening.

As one of Trump’s biggest supporters during the 2016 campaign, Thiel took a political position that was not popular in Silicon Valley. However, Thiel noted that there are several other Trump supporters within the region.

“There are many other people in Silicon Valley who support the president, but they are not going to say it,” he said. “And so that’s always the problem – unanimity doesn’t mean that everybody agrees. It normally just means that everybody is just too scared to speak up.”

