Pentagon pizza theory resurfaces during Israel-Iran conflict as social media tracks orders

A theory about the Pentagon and nearby pizza restaurant's busy-hours is making the rounds again amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

People have theorized that pizza joints near the Pentagon get significantly busier before geopolitical conflicts, with instances of that supposedly being predictors that something significant is about to unfold on the world stage.

The theory has been around for decades but has more recently made its way to social media.

PIZZA SHOP TRACKER SHOWED SPIKE IN ACTIVITY NEAR PENTAGON BEFORE ISRAEL'S STRIKES

There is a popular X account with the handle @PenPizzaReport called Pentagon Pizza Report that says it provides "open-source tracking of pizza spot activity around the Pentagon (and other places)."

Pentagon Pizza Report posted in the evening of June 12 that "nearly all pizza establishments nearby the Pentagon have experienced a HUGE surge in activity" around 7 p.m. local time.

The post showed what appeared to be screengrabs of four different pizza restaurants – We, The Pizza, Domino’s Pizza, District Pizza Palace and Extreme Pizza – experiencing more activity than usual based on a search engine "Popular Times" feature.

That was night when Israel’s military began a series of strikes to take out Iranian nuclear facilities and missile infrastructure, spurring the latest reappearance of the theory linking pizza activity and the Pentagon.

When reached for comment on the Pentagon Pizza Report’s June 12 post and the pizza theory, the Department of Defense (DOD) told FOX Business it has "nothing to offer" on the matter.

Newsweek reported a spokesperson for the Pentagon told it that the Pentagon Pizza Report’s posts did "not align with the events."

The Pentagon is also apparently not lacking in pizza offerings inside its building, with the spokesperson telling the outlet there "are many pizza options available inside the Pentagon, also sushi, sandwiches, donuts, coffee, etc.," according to Newsweek .

The Pentagon, home to the headquarters of the DOD, is located in Arlington, Virginia, not far from Washington, D.C., proper.

The five-sided building’s original construction was completed in 1943. It is often considered the "nerve center" of the U.S. military, according to the Pentagon’s website.