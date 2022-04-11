Pennsylvania Senate candidate: 'No one ever told me I was a victim'

Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette discusses her background and gives her take on Democrats' role in the state of the country.

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette appeared on "Mornings with Maria" Monday to discuss her background as a lower-income African-American female and how it shaped her worldview. Barnette stressed that, despite all the hardships of her youth, no one ever told her she was a victim. Barnette also discussed her Senate race, the African-American vote, and the state of Democrat-occupied communities.

KATHY BARNETTE: I grew up in dire straits. I grew up in a home with no insulation, no running water; an outhouse and a bath and a well on the side. And yet no one ever told me that I was a victim. No one ever looked at me and said, "Kathy, all the odds are against you. You're black, you're a woman, you're poor. You might as well give it up." And because no one ever told me that, they had many reasons to decry victimhood if they wanted to, but no one, I don't recall one time, anyone ever saying that to me and; as a result, I've been able, my husband and I, to claw my way from underneath the rock and create a different narrative for myself and for my family, but that America that allowed me to do that is about to come to a close for the very reason you just opened up this segment on. Democrats are destroying this country, and it's not just Democrats, but right now they're at the helm of things and they can change everything tomorrow if they wanted to. But, in order to do that, they will have to admit everything they've ever said and done has been a complete failure, and what are the odds of them doing that?

