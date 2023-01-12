Penn Biden Center China ties draws criticism: Why did the benefactor give such a 'large check,' asks expert

Cassie Smedile, the Coign Vice President, discusses the "large check" given to the Penn Biden Center in response to FOX Business host Stuart Varney's "My Take" on the connection between the classified documents and China.

CASSIE SMEDILE: There are too many questions, not enough answers. Hope we'll get some more of them... The Biden Penn Center had a great benefactor, and that's his anonymous donors that's got Chinese backed ties. And we need to know what access they had, why they gave such a large check. Anybody who's been around this town for a minute knows there's no such thing as a free lunch. And the American people do deserve answers on this because this is broader than just some documents that were accidentally left in the closet.

JESSE WATTERS: WHAT ELSE DOES JOE BIDEN HAVE HIDDEN AT THE PENN BIDEN CENTER?

…We know China is not a friend on their best day they're a "frenemy." So, we have to start treating them as such. And this administration and not just them, by the way, but it seems like a finer point has been placed on it during this administration has been pretty soft on China, unwilling to call them out, directly, unwilling to ask the questions, whether it's COVID or Hunter Biden or what they're doing, and taking American tech and ingenuity. Life is getting more difficult for Americans, and China is laughing all the way to the bank. And this administration doesn't seem to be taking a strict hand towards them.

