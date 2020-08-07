Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Trump’s stimulus order would include payroll tax deferral, eviction moratorium

Relief would also be provided to unemployed individuals

close
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows discuss the Capitol Hill meeting between Democratic leaders and White House negotiators, and Mnuchin says he will recommend President Trump move ahead on some sort of executive orders including rental evictions and college loans.video

Mnuchin on stimulus negotiations: 'We didn't make any progress today'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows discuss the Capitol Hill meeting between Democratic leaders and White House negotiators, and Mnuchin says he will recommend President Trump move ahead on some sort of executive orders including rental evictions and college loans.

If President Trump takes executive action to provide relief to American households as stimulus package discussions break down on Capitol Hill, he would implement a payroll tax deferral and provide protection against evictions. The president has floated this idea several times and it has met with tepid reception for lawmakers and economic experts.

Continue Reading Below

Trump said during an impromptu press conference from Bedminster, NJ, on Friday that if Democrats continue to hold critical relief “hostage,” he will move forward to implement measures via executive order.

STIMULUS TALK COLLAPSE: WHAT REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS CAN’T AGREE ON

Trump said the policies the White House plans to enact include deferring the payroll tax until the end of the year – a measure that would be retroactive to July 1. He also noted that the deferral could be extended if he is still in the Oval Office next year.

Unemployment benefits will also be enhanced via executive order, though the president did not provide specific details on that measure.

The additional $600 benefit provided for under the CARES Act expired at the end of July.

The president also aims to protect people from evictions, by implementing another moratorium.

And Trump would defer student loan payments and forgive interest “until further notice.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As previously reported by FOX Business, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said earlier on Friday that they were recommending Trump take executive action after negotiations with Democrats broke down.

According to the pair, the two sides are unable to reconcile views on funding for state and local governments and unemployment benefits.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE